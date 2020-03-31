English
2021 World Athletics Championships to be pushed back to 2022

By
World Athletics
The 2021 World Athletics championships will be pushed back to 2022

Bengaluru, March 31: With 2020 Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to July 23 to August 8, next year, the 2021 World Athletics championships slated to be held in Eugene, Oregon from August 6 to 15 will be pushed back to 2022, the sport's global governing body confirmed.

With rejigged Olympics date clashing with World Championships' schedule, the athletics federation has decided to look for new dates for the Eugene meet.

"We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced by the Japanese organisers and the IOC," World Athletics said in a statement.

Tokyo dates announced, to be held between July 23 and August 8 in 2021

"This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition. Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we're now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships," the statement added.

World Athletics said they were also "in discussions" with the Commonwealth Games Federation, the organisers of the Commonwealth Games that are currently scheduled to be held In the English city of Birmingham from July 27 to August 7, 2022.

The athletics federation said it was also talking to the organisers of the 2022 European Athletics Championships, which are due to take place in Munich from August 11-21.

There has however been no decision yet whether to postpone this year's European championships, slated to be held Paris from August 26 to 30.

(With World Athletics Media inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 10:55 [IST]
