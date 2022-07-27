44th Chess Olympiad: We are top seeds, but it matters how we perform collectively: Harika eyes medal

Chennai, July 27: Star India chess player Dronavalli Harika is raring to go all out and give her best shot to win a medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad, kickstarting on Thursday (July 28) in Mamallapurm, Chennai.
The 31-year-old has been the backbone of the Indian women’s team at the Olympiad for the last 18 years. Playing her eighth Olympiad in a row, Harika is in the process of setting the national record of continuous successive Olympiad appearances since she made her debut in 2004.
“I am optimistic about our chances but don’t want to put any pressure on ourselves. Of course, we are the top seeds on paper but at the end of the day, it matters on how we perform collectively,” Harika said.
Pregnant in the advanced stages, Harika said she is still in the best possible shape mentally and is determined to give her best. “Off board I have tried to keep myself in the best shape possible and chess-wise have kept up my practice and played in some online chess events till last week to stay in touch. I am very happy with the Team composition and I am sure that we will be aspiring to perform above our capacity”.
The
combination
of
Koneru
Humpy
on
the
top
board
and
Harika
on
the
second
board
offers
an
almost
insurmountable
barrier
for
their
opponents
and
eases
the
pressure
on
the
lower
boards.
Aware of the challenges lying ahead of the team, Harika named Ukraine, Georgia, Poland, USA and Kazakhstan amongst the teams to watch out for at the event.
“All
of
us
are
intent
on
performing
well
so
that
sponsors
get
motivated
to
host
more
and
more
prestigious
tournaments
in
India.
The
perception
of
chess
has
changed
for
the
positive
in
India
and
hosting
this
Olympiad
will
have
a
big
impact
in
all
aspects
of
chess,”
she
added.
India’s best effort has been a fourth place in 2012 Olympiad in Turkey where Harika had secured an individual silver medal on the second board.
Harika is one of the most decorated Indian players having won numerous medals at age categories and in open categories. She is a 'Padmashree’ awardee and one of the most solid and consistent players on the Indian chess scene and this time too she promises, “I have mentally willed to give my best.”
India is hosting the prestigious event for the first-time ever and it will go conclude on August 10.
Source: Media Release
