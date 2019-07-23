ACT Fibernet joins UTT 2019 as 'Official High-Speed Internet Partner'

As part of the tie-up, ACT Fibernet will power the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi and provide connectivity to UTT for the entire league duration from July 25 to August 11. This includes diverse requirements encompassing areas like the field of play, broadcast, media tribune, technical table, field of play photographers and streaming, technical table, commentary box among others.

Ultimate Table Tennis, which began in 2017 with six franchises, has set high standards for the sport in the country. With top players from India and the rest of the world UTT has become a truly global phenomenon. A world class league that inspires the youth, entertains and engages fans, drives development at grassroots and delivers value to all stakeholders.

Speaking on the partnership, Saurabh Mukherjee, COO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd said, "Ultimate Table Tennis is the premier table tennis league in India and we are thrilled to be a part of the league this season. It is our constant effort to leverage platforms that encourage sports in India and bring together sports enthusiasts. We hope that our fibernet connectivity will enhance the tournament experience for the teams, fans both in stadia and across the country".

Commenting on the initiative, Ganeshaya Sodha, Head of Sponsorships & Marketing, UTT said, "We believe ACT Fibernet is a proven name in the industry who are well-equipped to cater to our needs at UTT. Their range of services and dedicated customer-first approach is the reason we have associated with them to take care of our entire broadband internet requirements. In an intensive league like UTT, the internet requirements are diverse, and ACT Fibernet have a proven track record of delivering reliably."

ACT Fibernet is India's largest fiber-focused wired broadband Internet Service Provider (ISP). ACT Fibernet is headquartered in Bangalore and has operations in 19 Indian cities with approximately 1.4 million customers. ACT Fibernet is known for its cutting-edge technology and high-speed broadband connectivity that the company provides to its customers. ACT Fibernet was the first broadband service provider to bring 1 Giga speed connectivity in India to the city of Hyderabad in 2017, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai in 2018.

Source: Media Release