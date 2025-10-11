More sports A'ja Wilson Shines As Becky Hammon Declares Her The Greatest Player In WNBA History Becky Hammon commends A'ja Wilson for her exceptional performance in the WNBA Finals, leading the Las Vegas Aces to their third championship title. Wilson's contributions were pivotal, averaging 28.5 points and showcasing her skills throughout the series. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Becky Hammon expressed her admiration for A'ja Wilson, highlighting her exceptional talent after the Las Vegas Aces clinched their third WNBA championship. The Aces triumphed over the Phoenix Mercury with a 97-86 win, completing a sweep in the league's first best-of-seven Finals. Wilson was instrumental, scoring 31 points and contributing nine rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Throughout the Finals, she maintained impressive averages of 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and two blocks.

Jewell Loyd praised Wilson's influence on the team, emphasising how her performance inspires others to elevate their game. "She can reach a level that most players can't," Loyd remarked. "It's not just about her MVPs - it's just how she plays all the time." Loyd highlighted Wilson's determination to score or defend whenever needed and acknowledged the hard work she puts in.

Hammon compared Wilson to being alone on Everest, stating, "You have your Mount Rushmore; she's alone on Everest." She believes that by the end of her career, Wilson will be recognised as the greatest ever. Hammon praised Wilson's unmatched athleticism and skill set, along with her ability to make smart plays consistently.

Wilson credited her teammates for their role in Las Vegas' success and acknowledged Hammon's importance in their championship journey. "I would never be who I am without my teammates," she said. She described greatness as being patient and ready for one's moment while consistently doing the right things even when unnoticed.

Wilson elaborated on what defines greatness for her: "Greatness is being patient, waiting on your turn, waiting on your moment." She stressed that true greatness involves consistency and doing what's right regardless of recognition. According to Wilson, good things come to those who persistently do right by themselves and others.

The Las Vegas Aces' victory underscores the team's collective effort and individual brilliance. With players like Wilson leading by example through dedication and skill, they have set a high standard in women's basketball. Their triumph reflects not only talent but also teamwork and perseverance.