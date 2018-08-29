All eyes on Neeraj as stage is set for Diamond League finals in Zurich

The 20-year-old has been in red horm form this season winning the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medals in this discipline.

At the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia, Neeraj clinched the yellow metal with a national record throw of 88.06M, the sixth best in the world this season.

Neeraj Chopra’s Resume now reads like this:

Gold Medal in Asian Games 2018

Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games 2018

Gold Medal in Asian Championships 2017

Gold Medal in World U20 Championships 2016

National Javelin Record holder (88.06m) #GoldClass #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/C50ubx2AZh — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) August 27, 2018

However, his task is much easier said than done in Zurich in a world class filed which includes the like of Olympic champion Thomas Roehler of Germany and last year's winner last year's winner, Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic.

The javelin has been one of the hottest battles of the season 🔥 Which star will be taking home the #DiamondTrophy at #ZurichDL?



Watch some of the best performances this year here: https://t.co/N0N3wtvpue#DiamondLeague #RoadToTheFinal https://t.co/lkr06e92BB pic.twitter.com/fyLobqQjrm — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) August 23, 2018

Rohler threw 93.90M at the IAAF season-opener in Doha, putting him second on the all-time world list, and won two more Diamond League meetings before the final, with the other going to his compatriot Johannes Vetter, who took the world title in London.

Rohler had defeated his compatriots Andreas Hofmann and Vetter this month to win the European javelin title in Berlin. But can defending champion Vadlejch upset the German powers again?

It is against such a quality field that Neeraj has prove his mettle.

Over the next two days, high-octane track and field action will be the order of the day at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium.

Which events from #ZurichDL and #BrusselsDL are you most looking forward to?



The new homes of the #DiamondTrophy will be decided on Thursday and Friday next week!



💎💎💎#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/OlEaf0XHtI — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) August 22, 2018

The field assembled across 16 disciplines - the other 16 will be settled in Brussels on the following night - is due to include 11 Olympic champions, 12 world champions and 11 European champions.

For India, Neeraj will be the cynosure of all eyes, especially after his impressive show in Jakarta.

(With inputs from IAAF and other Agencies).