Alyssa Thomas Achieves Historic Seventh Triple-Double In WNBA Season For Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas achieved a remarkable feat by setting a WNBA single-season record with her seventh triple-double, leading the Phoenix Mercury to a 92-84 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Thomas recorded 12 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists, surpassing her previous record of six triple-doubles set in 2023. She reached this milestone with a shot in the lane with just under three minutes left.

Thomas's performance was historic as she became the first WNBA player to achieve at least 10 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in one game. This victory propelled Phoenix (23-14) ahead of New York (23-15) into fourth place in the WNBA standings. Satou Sabally contributed 19 points, while Kahleah Copper added 18 for Phoenix. Sami Whitcomb made five of her first six three-pointers, finishing with 17 points.

Dearica Hamby led Los Angeles with 25 points, eight rebounds, and five steals as they fell to a record of 17-19. Alyssa Thomas has now recorded a triple-double in six of her last ten games and accounts for 40% of all triple-doubles in league history. The Phoenix Mercury celebrated this achievement on social media.

The Indiana Fever completed their season sweep against the Seattle Storm with a decisive 95-75 victory. Aliyah Boston led Indiana with an impressive performance, scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Odyssey Sims added another strong showing with 22 points.

This win allowed Indiana (20-18) to surpass both Seattle (20-19) and Golden State (19-18) for sixth place in the WNBA standings. With six games remaining in the regular season, the top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs. Kelsey Mitchell contributed significantly with 21 points, while Lexie Hull secured nine rebounds to help Indiana dominate the boards against Seattle.

Caitlin Clark missed her sixteenth consecutive game due to a right groin injury but participated in Indiana's pregame shootaround on Sunday at Minnesota. For Seattle, Nneka Ogwumike scored most of her points early on, finishing with 17 overall. Brittney Sykes added another dozen points while Skylar Diggins provided eight assists.

The Fever's victory snapped Seattle's three-game winning streak and showcased their determination as they aim for a playoff spot. With strong performances from key players like Boston and Sims, Indiana is poised to make a significant impact as they continue their push towards postseason success.