Andre Galvao signs with ONE Championship, vows to become ‘World Champion’

"Please join me in welcoming Andre Galvao to ONE! A multiple-time World Champion, he is one of the greatest grapplers in history. His goal is to win world titles in both MMA and submission grappling in ONE," Sityodtong's post read.

Though he hasn't competed in mixed martial arts for 11 years, Galvao has used his time wisely to improve his grappling skills. The Brazilian icon has won the IBJJF World Championships five times while picking up other top honors in gi and no-gi competitions.

The fourth-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt revealed in an Instagram live video that he is ready for his moment, also teasing his ONE Championship debut.

"I'm so excited to announce that I'd be fighting in ONE Championship. They're based in Singapore and Asia, so I'll be in the whole of Asia competing," the 39-year-old athlete said.

"I'll be fighting next year, probably around February or March of next year. It will be my first fight coming back into MMA.

"I'm really motivated to fight MMA, I'm really really happy, and I just would like to show my Jiu-Jitsu because when I first fought MMA, I didn't have the wrestling that I have today, I didn't have the no-gi game that I have today or the knowledge that I have today."

There has not been any confirmation on who the Atos Jiu-Jitsu star will face in his promotional debut.

However, a matchup between Galvao and fellow submission grappling icon Gordan "The King" Ryan would very much be a dream fight for martial arts fans worldwide.

The two athletes have a longstanding rivalry, and they will clash at the ADCC World Championships scheduled for September 2022. Above all, Galvao stressed that he wants to make the most of his opportunity at ONE.

"My goal is, of course, to become a ONE Championship Champion. That's my goal - I want to be a World Champion there. If there's no challenge and no risk you take, there's no way for you to grow in life."

"I believe that...and I always believe that we need to take risks in order to grow."

