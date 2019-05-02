Anirban Lahiri eyes good finish at the Wells Fargo Championship

The 49-year-old Els is one place behind Lahiri in the FedEx Cup rankings this season, at 162.

Lahiri has had a modest season so far and needs a few good finishes as the season moves into its latter stages. He has slipped to 213 in the world rankings and currently occupies the 161st position in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Lahiri's last win came on the European Tour - at the Hero Indian Open in 2015. The last four seasons have established him on the PGA Tour but he is still searching for his breakthrough win. This year, he also needs to play well over the next few months to ensure that he keeps his record of making the playoffs each year.

Lahiri's best performance this season has been a T-10 finish at Mayakoba. It was in 2018, when the season had begun. It has been his only top-10 finish this season. "I know I need some good finishes, though I feel I am in decent shape. I have not scored well," he said.

Putting has let him down often this season, but last week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans there were times when his putting form seemed to have returned. But he will need to be more persistent.

Jason Day is the defending champion; he is seeking to become the first player to win two titles in a row here. If he wins again this time, he will be the second player to win the title here more than once, after Rory McIlroy.

The field has 14 of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup rankings. Phil Mickelson is back for his 16th visit in 17 editions, and is yet to win here.

Tiger Woods, the Augusta Masters champion, decided to skip the event to focus on the PGA Championships in two weeks' time. The field includes three previous Masters champion - Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, and Danny Willett.

Also in is Webb Simpson, whose home lies minutes from Quail Hollow. Simpson has missed the cuts here in the last two years.

One of the tougher courses on the Tour, Quail Hollow in Par-71 and 7,554 yards long. It possesses the famous stretch called the 'Green Mile', rated among the toughest on Tour.