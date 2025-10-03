More sports Archery Premier League a Stepping Stone to India’s Olympic Medals: Deepika Kumari By Avinash Sharma Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 8:35 [IST]

By Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 3: Legendary Indian archer Deepika Kumari, who has carried the nation's hopes across four Olympic Games, believes the launch of the Archery Premier League (APL) marks the beginning of a new era for the sport in India.

The 31-year-old, now also a mother of a two-year-old daughter, described the launch of the franchise-based event as something she once only dreamed of and the long-awaited platform can sharpen India's medal prospects at the Olympics.

Speaking to MyKhel at the league's launch at Yamuna Sports Complex in the national capital, Deepika reflected on the symbolism of starting the competition on Dussehra and the potential the APL holds for modernising public perception of archery in India.

"I was dreaming that there should be an archery league. Because archery is such a historical sport, yet so few people in India know about it. Today, at least our own league has started. I am very happy and excited," Deepika said.

From Tradition to Modern Competition

Deepika pointed out how archery in India still carries a historical image-bows and arrows in myths and pageantry-while many fans are unaware of the modern equipment, techniques and formats that define contemporary competition.

"We are bringing forward tradition with modern archery," she said. "People know the bow and arrow from history, but they don't know about today's modern recurve and compound bows. Starting the league on Dussehra is symbolic-it's a perfect day to show India how archery has evolved," the former World Number 1 recurve archer said.

APL's Fast-Paced Format: A Competitive Edge

The APL's unique format-four-player teams (two men, two women; recurve and compound representation) and a tight time-limit per arrow-creates a high-intensity spectacle. Deepika welcomed the change even as she acknowledged its demands.

"The format is tricky. Earlier we had 20 seconds per arrow, now just 15. It feels like running! Compound archers especially need precision with their lens and anchor, so time is very tight. But it pushes us to focus-no arrow should be wasted," she explained.

That emphasis on speed and decision-making, she believes, equips athletes to perform under pressure-precisely the conditions they will face at major international events.

Preparing for the Olympics

The 31-year-old stressed that the APL arrives at a particularly promising moment for Indian archery: compound archery's inclusion in the Olympic programme. She said this development, coupled with the exposure and competitive intensity of the APL, would push athletes to refine both skill and composure.

"This is a huge opportunity. For years, we wanted compound to be part of the Games. Now that it is, our medal chances increase. The APL format-with limited time per arrow and the pressure of crowds-will prepare archers mentally and technically for Olympic conditions," stated Deepika - who is ranked 39th in the latest World Archery Rankings in Women's Recurve.

The Jharkhand athlete explained how the league helps create a clearer pathway for talent. With the international spotlight and compensation that the APL provides, young archers can afford to train longer and aim higher. "Our sport is expensive, especially after COVID. The league ensures all players are paid. That will encourage youngsters to continue archery. With compound archery entering the Olympics, opportunities are only growing," she added.

Mentoring the Next Generation

As a veteran of multiple World Championships and Olympic Games, Deepika has naturally stepped into a mentor's role in the APL environment. She spoke about sharing technical tips and mental strategies with young players-and the confidence that comes from interacting with foreign stars and senior teammates.

"The kids come and ask me about technique or mental preparation. I share whatever I can. Some of them don't even know what to ask yet-but just being around international players and seniors gives them confidence. That's how they'll grow," she added further.



Her mentorship also carries a personal angle: as a mother to a two-year-old, Deepika said the balance of family life and elite sport has strengthened her mental resilience and motivated her to give back to the sport that made her career.

Why the Crowd Matters

On the importance of crowd support and atmosphere, Deepika believes that packed arenas and vocal fans are not mere spectacle; they are a training ground in themselves-creating pressure situations that prepare athletes for the global stage.

She said, "The most important thing is the crowd. When fans come, cheer and support teams, it creates pressure-just like in cricket. That pressure helps us improve. Exposure to that atmosphere is what young archers need."



Looking Ahead: Ambition and Realism

Despite the excitement, Deepika remained pragmatic: the APL is a beginning, not a guarantee. She wants her team to perform and to aim for the title, but she is equally invested in the long-term growth of the sport.

"Our team is very strong, with excellent compound archers. This is the first time such a league has started - why not win the title? That's our goal," she signed off.

As the APL seasons progress, Deepika hopes to see a pipeline of talent translating franchise experience into international medals-especially at the Olympic Games.