Arjan Bhullar: Know more about the first Indian-origin fighter to win a MMA world title

As one of the top mixed martial artists in the world, the 35-year-old has always looked to use his career as a platform to inspire his people, transcending the boundaries of sports and looking to make a real change in society.

From winning a gold medal in wrestling in the 2010 Commonwealth Games to making a thunderous ONE debut, the 2016 Olympian is certainly an accomplished athlete and his position come with a lot of influence.

Bhullar made his ONE Championship debut last October in Tokyo, Japan, defeating top contender Mauro Cerilli via dominant unanimous decision.

The incredible performance over a former world title challenger catapulted Bhullar up the divisional ladder.

But despite his success on the global stage, Bhullar's profound love and respect for the country of his origin has remained intact.

One area of society Bhullar has focused to champion is the empowerment of Indian women, particularly in Jalandhar.

Arjan Singh Bhullar helps native village in Punjab fight off coronavirus outbreak

Bhullar recently built a facility where village women can socialise.

He provided sewing machines, cloth and various other materials for the purpose of producing face masks to help keep the village safe from the over-reaching tentacles of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I've been frequently visiting India since I was a child. I'm still very attached to my village and the people there. We've built a very special place within the village for the women to gather, as they, unlike men, have nowhere to go and spend time," Bhullar had said recently.

The victory in Singapore will surely give a huge facelift to this fighter's profile all over.