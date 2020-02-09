English
Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

By Joe Wright
Armand Duplantis

Torun (Poland), February 9: European champion Armand Duplantis set a new pole vault world record in Poland on Saturday (February 8).

The 20-year-old cleared 6.17 metres at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, the fourth leg of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

Duplantis, who won silver at last year's World Athletics Championships, cleared the bar at his second attempt with his sixth jump of the competition.

"It's something that I wanted since I was three years old," said the Swede. "It's a big year, but it's a good way to start it."

The previous record of 6.16m was set by 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie back in 2014.

Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2:00 [IST]
