Asian Games 2018: India assured of medal in unlikely event sepak takraw

India defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21-17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign. They, however, lost to Indonesia 0-3 in the second match of the day in Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B but advanced to the last-four stage and guaranteed themselves of a bronze.

Asian Games special page | Vinesh claims gold

"We created history in the 18th Asian Games. I am feeling very happy at this moment to be a member of the team. I am very proud of my government and Sepak Takraw Federation of India for their full support during the training," Indian team member Kh Niken Singh said after the match.

Another India player Harish Kumar said: "We are confident. This Indian team can beat Thailand tomorrow and advance to the finals."

"It is a historic performance by India. It is the first time that India has won a medal in sepak takraw in the Asian Games," Sepak Takraw Federation of India secretary general Yogendra Singh Dahiya said.

#AsianGames2018 infographic on the acrobatic sport of sepak takraw pic.twitter.com/wh3reRItuA — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 19, 2018

Sepak takraw is a volleyball-style sport in which players use their feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across the net. They are not allowed to use their hands.

There are six teams in the Asiad competition with Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea clubbed in Group A, while India were drawn with Iran and Indonesia in group B.

India's win over Iran ensured their entry into the semifinals on Tuesday. The other semifinalists are Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The semifinalists are assured of a bronze.

India assured of a medal in Sepaktakraw for the first time in #AsianGames2018 In Men's team Regu, India beat Iran 2-1 in a 3-team group stage to assure a semi-final spot and thereby a medal. — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 20, 2018

In Women's Team Regu Preliminary Group A, India lost to Laos 1-2. They had lost to South Korea 0-3 in their opening match on Sunday. (August 19).

The sport's name is derived from the Malay word 'sepak', which means kick. 'Takraw' is a Thai word for a woven ball.

WOAH !! I am not 100% sure, but it seems like India is assured of a medal in Sepak Takraw !! There are only 6 teams in the men's team event, and no bronze medals match is slated. And India have qualified for SF by defeating Iran !! Biggest surprise medal if I am right #AsianGames — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) August 20, 2018