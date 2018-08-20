English

Asian Games 2018: India assured of medal in unlikely event sepak takraw

Posted By: PTI
India defeated Iran 2-1 to qualify for the semifinals (Image: Twitter)
Palembang, August 20: India on Monday (August 20) assured itself of a maiden Asian Games medal in sepak takraw by progressing to the semifinals with a win over Iran here.

India defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21-17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign. They, however, lost to Indonesia 0-3 in the second match of the day in Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B but advanced to the last-four stage and guaranteed themselves of a bronze.

"We created history in the 18th Asian Games. I am feeling very happy at this moment to be a member of the team. I am very proud of my government and Sepak Takraw Federation of India for their full support during the training," Indian team member Kh Niken Singh said after the match.

Another India player Harish Kumar said: "We are confident. This Indian team can beat Thailand tomorrow and advance to the finals."

"It is a historic performance by India. It is the first time that India has won a medal in sepak takraw in the Asian Games," Sepak Takraw Federation of India secretary general Yogendra Singh Dahiya said.

Sepak takraw is a volleyball-style sport in which players use their feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across the net. They are not allowed to use their hands.

There are six teams in the Asiad competition with Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea clubbed in Group A, while India were drawn with Iran and Indonesia in group B.

India's win over Iran ensured their entry into the semifinals on Tuesday. The other semifinalists are Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The semifinalists are assured of a bronze.

In Women's Team Regu Preliminary Group A, India lost to Laos 1-2. They had lost to South Korea 0-3 in their opening match on Sunday. (August 19).

The sport's name is derived from the Malay word 'sepak', which means kick. 'Takraw' is a Thai word for a woven ball.

    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 19:38 [IST]
