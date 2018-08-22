Asian Games 2018: India produces best ever show in wushu, clinches 4 medals

Asian Games Special Page | Asian Games Schedule

Naorem Roshibini Devi, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Narender Grewal lost their Sanda event semifinal bouts but in the process gave the Indian team an unprecedented four medals in the Asian Games.

FOUR MORE BRONZE MEDALS WON BY THE INDIAN CONTINGENT!!!



Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh - Wushu 60 KG

Narender Grewal - Wushu 65 KG

Santosh Kumar - Wushu 56 KG

N Roshibina Devi - Wushu 60 KG



Hats off to our athletes! 👏#SPNSports #KoiKasarNahi #AsianGames2018 — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 22, 2018

Before this edition, India had taken part in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Asian Games and this four medal haul has been the best so far. In 2014 Incheon, India had won two bronze, with Grewal clinching one in men's Sanda 60kg.

Thus for Grewal, Wednesday's bronze is his second medal in the Asian Games. In the 2006 and 2010 Asian Games, India had won one (bronze) and two (one silver, one bronze) medals respectively.

Our Wushu champions are doing wonderfully in Jakarta.



Santosh Kumar’s skills have ensured he wins a Bronze in the 56 kg event. Proud of him. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/2ntdcAuhrT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2018

Roshibini Devi was the first to take the field in women's Sanda 60kg semifinals and she lost to Cai Yingying of China 0-1.

Next up was Santosh Kumar in men's Sanda 56kg category but he was no match to Truong Giang Bui of Vietnam as he lost 0-2 in the semifinal bout. Any hopes of an Indian wushu player appearing in the finals on Thursday (August 23) went up in smokes as Partap Singh (men's Sanda 60kg) and Grewal (men's Sanda 65kg) lost their semifinal bouts.

Partap Singh lost to Erfan Ahangarian 0-2 while Grewal was beaten by Akmal Rakhimov of Uzbekistan by the same margin.

And the #Wushu wave continues!



Two time World Bronze Medallist Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh leaves an impressive mark with his🥉winning performance in the Wushu 60kg category at the #ASIANGAMES2018.



May glory always be yours! #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/IJk14nYHxA — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 22, 2018