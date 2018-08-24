Asian Games 2018: Indian rowers claim gold in quadruple Sculls

The team comprising Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17.13 to win the gold medal in men's quadruple sculls. It was redemption of sorts for Bhokanal after Thursday's forgettable show, when he failed to complete his event leaving the coach fuming.

Hosts Indonesia (6:20.58) and Thailand (6:22.41) were placed second and third respectively in the quadruple skulls.

Before landing the top prize, India bagged two bronze medals in the sport through Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh in lightweight double sculls after Dushyant started the day with a third-place finish in lightweight single sculls. Rohit and Bhagwan clocked 7:04.61 to win bronze in their event at the JSC Lake.

Japan's Miyaura Masayuki and Takeda Masahiro won the gold with a timing of 7:01.70 while Koreans Kim Byunghoon and Lee Minhyuk (7:03.22) bagged silver.

Earlier, Dushyant won the country its first rowing medal at the ongoing Games, claiming a bronze in men's lightweight single sculls. Korea's Hyunsu Park and Hong Kong's Chun Gun Chiu won the gold and silver medals respectively.

India now have 21 medals - five gold, four silver and 12 bronze.

