Asian Games 2018: India fail to qualify for swimming individual finals but qualify for relay final

Sejwal finished first in his heat with a timing of 62.07 but could not make the final of the men's 100m breaststroke despite his impressive outing at the GBK Aquatic Center.

Before that, Sajan Prakash won his heat with a timing of 54.04 in men's 100m butterfly, while Avinash Mani beat Saudi Arabia's Bu Arish in their two-man unseeded heat. Mani had a timing of 56.98. Both the Indian swimmers failed to qualify for the finals.

Day 4 of #TeamIndia's campaign at #AsianGames2018 began with the #SwimTeam contenders #AvinashMani & @swim_sajan competing in the heats of the Men's 100m Butterfly event. Great swim for the two in their heats but they finished only 12th & 26th overall! Top 8 swimmers qualify. pic.twitter.com/4a5oWLwqmn — Team India (@ioaindia) August 22, 2018

Earlier, Sajan had surged ahead of the pack to top Heat 2, while Mani topped Heat 1.

In the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay, the Indian team of Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade, Anshul Kothari, Aaron Dsouza finished top of Heat 1 by clocking 3:25.17 and advanced for the final by finishing eighth in qualifying standings.

#AsianGames#TeamIndia Men's #Swimming team of #AaronDsouza, #Anshul, #SajanPrakash & #VirdhawalKhade qualified for the Finals of 4 x 100m Freestyle relay event as they clocked a combined timming of 3:25:17sec, finishing 8th fastest in the heats earlier today.#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EkSNuLK803 — Team India (@ioaindia) August 22, 2018