Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson bags 1500m gold; top prize for Hima Das-led 4x400m Relay team

After being edged by his compatriot Manjit Singh in the men's 800m event for the gold, Johnson blazed through the track in the men's 1500m for the top prize at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. Manjit, also in the final roster, finished fourth.

Johnson clocked 3:44.72 to claim the gold ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62, his season's best effort. Ending with a bronze was Bahrain's Mohammed Tiouali (3:45.88). Bahadur Prasad was last Indian to win a medal in men's 1500m at the 1998 Games, where he won a bronze.

Manjit, who had stunned one and all with his 800m gold, took the fourth position with a timing of 3:46.57.

Later, India's 4x400m women's relay team clinched its fifth consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games to maintain a remarkable domination in this event in the continental showpiece.

The Indian women's quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth ran in 3 minute and 28.72 seconds to claim the gold. Bahrain (3:30.61) and Vietnam (3:33.23) took the silver and bronze respectively. India has been winning the gold in this event since the 2002 Asian Games.

After six days of competition, India grabbed 7 gold, 10 silver and two bronze. The gold count was same as in 1978 and 2002 Asian Games but India had won a total of 17 medals in these two earlier editions as against 19 this time.

In the inaugural edition in 1951 held in New Delhi, India had won a total of 31 medals from athletics, including 10 gold. In 1982, India had won 20 medals in athletics but there were only four gold, the rest being eight silver and eight bronze. India finished third in athletics behind China (12, 12, 9) and Bahrain (12, 6, 7).

Later, the men's 4x400m relay team of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharun A, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv took inspiration from the women and delivered a silver medal winning performance despite trailing in the first two runs.

Qatar dominated from start to finish and broke the Asian record by clocking 3:00.56. The Asian record was previously held by Japan, who clocked 3:00.76 in 1996 at the Atlanta Olympic Games.

But thanks to Anas and Rajiv's blistering runs, India jumped from fifth to second in 3:01.85. Japan took home the bronze in 3:01.94.

Earlier, Asian champion PU Chitra won a bronze in the women's 1500m race. Chitra entered into the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4 minute and 12.56 seconds. Bahrain claimed a 1-2 through Kalkidan Befkadu (4:07.88) and Tigist Belay (4:09.12). Chitra had won gold in the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar in a timing of 4:17.92.