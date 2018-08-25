Asian Games 2018, Squash: Saurav Ghosal takes home bronze in men's singles

With Ghosal, who was seeded No. 1 in this category, India's challenge in squash comes to an end. This is India's third bronze medal in squash after compatriots Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa also settled for a bronze medal.

Top seed Ghosal lost to 12-10 13-11 6-11 6-11 6-11 in the men's singles semifinals. Ghosal had won a silver in the men's singles in the 2014 Asian Games.

Pallikal settled for a bronze in squash women's singles after losing to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the semifinals at the ongoing Asian Games 2018 here on Saturday (August 25). The Indian squash star lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one by 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 6-11) in the semifinals.

While Chinappa too was ousted from the semifinals and took away a bronze medal after losing 3-1 to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam.

After trailing 2-0 against Malaysian, Chinappa pulled back in the third set but failed in the next set to eventually bow out. She too had to settle with a bronze.

India have so far bagged 17 bronze medals and a total of 28 medals in the quadrennial extravaganza.