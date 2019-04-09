English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Augusta evacuated due to storms

By Opta
Augustacropped

Augusta, April 9: Practice rounds at the Masters were suspended and the course was evacuated due to approaching storms at Augusta on Tuesday.

The horn was sounded just before 10am local time and the public gates were closed with the weather set to take a turn for the worse as the best players in the world prepare for the first major of the year.

Spectators had to depart just a couple of hours after they were allowed to enter, with lightning on the way in Georgia.

The forecast for the start of the tournament is much more promising, but there are concerns that the weather could be an issue on Sunday.

Tee times for the tournament will be announced later on Tuesday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue