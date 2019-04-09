Augusta evacuated due to storms

The horn was sounded just before 10am local time and the public gates were closed with the weather set to take a turn for the worse as the best players in the world prepare for the first major of the year.

Spectators had to depart just a couple of hours after they were allowed to enter, with lightning on the way in Georgia.

The forecast for the start of the tournament is much more promising, but there are concerns that the weather could be an issue on Sunday.

Tee times for the tournament will be announced later on Tuesday.

Weather Update: Due to approaching storms with lightning, play has been suspended and evacuation of the golf course is underway. The public gates are now closed. Please stay tuned to @themasters and other media outlets for further information when available. — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 9, 2019