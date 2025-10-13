More sports Avani Prashanth: India’s Next Big Golf Hope Balancing School Life and LPGA Dreams With Impressive Show on LET By Avinash Sharma Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 17:09 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 13: At just 19, Bengaluru's Avani Prashanth continues to prove why she's one of the brightest young stars in Indian golf. A Class 12 student who only turned professional last October, Avani combined maturity and confidence beyond her years to finish tied fifth at the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025, held at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

Carding a 3-under 285, Avani pocketed US$ 14,438 (₹12.8 lakh approx) and cemented her place among India's top young professionals on the Ladies European Tour (LET). It was the best finish from the Bengaluru-girl on the LET.

"I'm very happy with the result," Avani told myKhel after her round on the final day. "The way my front nine was going, I wasn't sure how the day would end. But I've been playing well on the back nine, so on the 10th hole, I told my caddie, 'Let's shoot three or four under here,' and I did shoot three under. That was great! Through this, I got into the next event, which was another goal of mine, so I'm very happy with it."

The 19-year-old's finish was also part of a landmark moment for Indian women's golf - three Indians in the top five. "It's fantastic!" she said with a smile. "We've all been playing well on the LET too, so it's great to see so many Indian names up there in our home event. It's a proud moment for all of us, and I can't wait to see an Indian win it soon."

Learning From the Best

Avani spent the final round playing alongside Singapore's Shannon Tan, the tournament winner and current LET Order of Merit leader - an experience she relished. "Playing with Shannon, I was definitely very excited," she said. "She's been playing so well all year round, and it was good to watch her up close. She played great golf out there and has been really helpful too - anytime I've had questions, she's answered without hesitation. Through her experience, she's helped me figure out European conditions and the tour better. I'm really happy she won."

The Bengaluru teenager entered the final day determined to post a strong number despite not having any special strategy. "I didn't make any special plans, but I wanted to put a good number on the board because it's DLF, and anything can happen with the top three," she said. "I just focused on staying steady, especially on the back nine."

A Star Born on the Range

Avani first picked up a golf club at just 3 years and 10 months old while accompanying her father to the driving range. By six, she had already won her first tournament. Her journey since then reads like a highlight reel of Indian golf's future.

She achieved a career-high world amateur ranking of 39, won her first professional event at 14, and became a back-to-back All India Ladies Amateur champion. Avani made history as the first Indian to win the Queen Sirikit Cup and the first Indian woman to claim a title on the LET Access Series. She's also the only Indian female golfer to play the Augusta National Women's Amateur - twice, in 2022 and 2024 - and has represented Asia at the Patsy Hankins Trophy.

She was also the youngest Indian golfer at the 2023 Asian Games, and has recorded Top-5 and Low Amateur finishes in consecutive editions of the Hero Women's Indian Open. Her journey mirrors her goal: to inspire young players to embrace golf with "integrity, humility, and a strategic mindset."

Looking Ahead: LET 2025, LPGA 2026, and the Asian Games

Currently ranked 37th on the LET Order of Merit, Avani is focused on improving her position this season before making a push toward the LPGA Tour in 2026. Her immediate schedule includes the Taiwan Open followed by a potential start in China, before wrapping up the year at the LET finale.

She's also keeping one eye on the Asian Games 2026, where she hopes to use her growing experience against top professionals to deliver a strong performance. "Playing tournaments like these helps me handle pressure better," she said. "When I played my first Asian Games, it was a very different experience. I've definitely become a better and smarter player since then. If I keep improving, I'll have a good chance to play well there."

A Class 12 Student With No Pressure and Big Dreams

Despite the demands of a global golfing schedule, Avani remains grounded. "When I'm not playing golf, I'm mostly catching up on schoolwork," she laughed. "I'm still in Class 12, so I've got to finish all that up. But there's no pressure from my parents or anyone - I just have to do my best."

Her calmness, composure, and maturity have become her trademarks - both on the course and off it. As she continues to balance academics with her growing golf career, Avani Prashanth embodies a rare mix of discipline and determination.

With her poise, skill, and perspective, the Bengaluru teenager isn't just playing for trophies - she's shaping the next chapter of Indian women's golf.