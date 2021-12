Baichung Bhutia, Anju Bobby George added to Mission Olympic Cell as India eyes 2024 Olympics

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) is a body set up by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to select athletes for financial assistance under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The MOC also focuses on selection, exclusion and retention of athletes, coaches, training institutes that can receive TOPS assistance.

The other new members added to the committee are former national team hockey captains Sardar Singh and Viren Rasquinha, shooting great Anjali Bhagwat, shuttler Trupti Murgundi and paddler Monali.

"I am pleased to appoint ex-athletes @bhaichung15 (Football), @anjubobbygeorg1 (Athletics), @IamSardara_08 (Hockey), @AnjaliB_Oly (Shooting), @virenrasquinha (Hockey), @Monalis60971861 (Table Tennis) & @TMurgunde (Badminton) as the new MOC members," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted.

"We're making India's prep stronger for #ParisOlympics2024! Happy to announce & welcome 7 more top international athletes to the Mission Olympic Cell. Their experience will add richly towards creating an athlete-centric ecosystem at the highest level," Thakur wrote in another tweet.

The Indian contingent returned with a record seven medals, including a historic athletics gold, from the Tokyo Olympics, which was followed by the para athletes stellar show at the ensuing Paralympics in the Japanese capital.