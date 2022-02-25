BFI announce strong team for 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

The continental showpiece event will see both youth and junior categories being played together for the second time as the Indian boxers, including some of the medallists from the 2021 edition, will be vying for the titles.

Matches of the upcoming edition will begin on March 2 while the finals will be played on March 13 and 14. Both the youth and junior squads consist of 25 boxers each.

The last edition's silver medallists Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj, Nivedita Karki and Tamanna will spearhead the youth squad which consists of 13 men and 12 women, while the defending champion Nikita Chand will lead the junior team which also includes 13 boys and 12 girls.

The boxers will also be accompanied by coaches and the support staff as per the approved norms by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Prior to the upcoming championships, Indian youth and junior boxers took part at the 21-day national camps which were conducted at SAI National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak and in Bhopal as part of their preparations for the mega tournament.

During the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai in 2021, Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals including 14 gold.

Here is a look at the Indian team for the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships 2022:

Junior Teams

Youth Teams

Source: BFI Release