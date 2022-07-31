Birmingham 2022: Anahat Singh, India's youngest athlete at Commonwealth Games loses battle, but wins hearts

At 14, Anahat was India's youngest athlete at the ongoing Commonwealth Games(CWG) in Birmingham.

"I was shocked that I got selected because I didn't think I would be able to make it, but I'm extremely excited now," Anahat had said when she made the Birmingham 2022 cut.

Anahat made a winning start at Birmingham 2022 , getting past Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, completing an 11-5, 11-2 11-0 win in the round-of-64.

"It's really exciting and so much fun," Anahat said after her winning start.

"It's my first senior tournament, so I didn't really know what to expect, but I got more confident as the match went on. I had nothing to lose.

"A lot of my family are here and they were all cheering really loudly," she added.

Though Anahat's campaign in Commonwealth Games ended with a 7-11, 7-11, 11-4, 6-11 loss to Emily Whitlock in the roud-of-32, the very fact that she took a game off her reputed Wales opponent puts things into proper perspective.

Anahat gave a tough contest to the World Squash Federation (WSF) No. 19 and despite the loss, won many hearts.

Court sense Hailing Anahat's court sense, coach Chris Walker said, "She has great problem-solving skills. She is very smart, has good court sense and great racket work. "At 14, you just want to help that talent grow. The short period of time I've been working with her has just been tremendous fun. "It's so exciting for the future. She is a lovely girl," added Walker. "She has got a great attitude to all this attention. She's just enjoying the ride. She won the third game 11-0, there was never any chance of her letting up. She is very present when she is playing and so mature for such a young age," he spoke in awe of his ward. Impressive run Anahat was selected in the Indian team following her impressive run at the Under-15 level including wins at the Asian Junior Squash and German Open this year. Anahat first gave glimpses of her potential by winning the Girls U-11 title at the British Junior Open Squash in January 2019. That was followed by the Girls U-13 title at the Dutch Junior Open Squash in July the same year. In June 2022, Anahat won the Girls U-15 title at the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships. France next Anahat was also a part of the 2021-22 Professional quash Association (PSA) World Tour, by virtue of reaching quarterfinals of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour - Noida held in September 2021. The performance in Birmingham 2022 will give a huge facelift to Anahat's career as the promising squash player is set to represent India at the WSF World Juniors Squash Championships 2022 set to commence in in Nancy, France, from August 9. There also, Anahat will be the youngest Indian to feature in the tournament. Dreams unlimied "I want to play on the PSA Tour and be world champion," was what Anahat had told local media at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai, right before her departure to Birmingham for the CWG. Seeing the competition level at PSA World Tour, Anahat might not realise her dream quickly, but as they say, well begun is half done!