Boxer Vikas Krishan may turn pro to train for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Posted By: PTI
Vikas Krishan is given a warm welcome on his return to India from the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta
Vikas Krishan is given a warm welcome on his return to India from the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta

New Delhi, September 4: Indian boxer Vikas Krishan on Tuesday hinted that he may switch to professional boxing to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. At the Asian Games 2018, Vikas' settled for a bronze after pulling out of ahead of his semifinal bout as he was yet to recover from a cut on his eye.

"Sometimes luck doesn't favour you and you miss out. I wanted a gold but due to the eye injury I couldn't. I really want to win a medal at Olympics now and I don't want to leave it to the draw or the level of competition. So I want to train accordingly," Vikas said, his eyes still swollen. Vikas got the bruise from his quarterfinal clash against Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharhuu.

However the three-time Asiad medallist feels that in order to become a medal contender for Tokyo Games, he will need to switch to professional circuit. "That sort of preparation (for Olympics) can only happen in professional boxing and not in amateur. So I want to switch to professional boxing. I don't want to leave anything to chance," said Vikas.

He said that he will be meeting BFI president Ajay Singh to discuss his intended career move. "I will meet the (BFI) president and also discuss with my coach about professional career and accordingly will take a call soon." Vikas said he will take a break for a couple of months after a hectic season, where he competed at Commonwealth games and Asian games.

"It has been a very stressful 9-10 months for me. When people expect from you, there is pressure and I want to take a break for a couple of months. My injury will take another 25 days to heal. So I will plan accordingly and then resume my training," he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 22:50 [IST]
