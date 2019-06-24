Boxing: India's junior women pugilists win 7 medals including 5 golds at 5th Black Forest Cup in Germany

Tamanna (48kg), Kh. Anju Devi (50kg), Neha (54kg), H. Ambeshori Devi (57kg), and Preeti Dahiya (60kg) returned with the gold out of the 13-member Indian squad that had participated.

While Tamanna faced some stiff resistance from Daria of Ukraine before she registered a 4-1 win in the 48kg final, Neha, her statemate from Haryana though was absolutely dominant in the 54kg final and beat Lithuania's Kara Kornelija by RSC in Round 1. Her stellar performance also ensured that she won the Best Boxer award at the end of the tournament.

Upcoming talent and Karnataka boxer, Kh. Anju Devi demolished Fatima of Germany 5-0 in the 50kg final and deservedly won the Best Promising Boxer award.

Ambeshori Devi and Preeti Dahiya were equally impressive in the 57kg and 60kg summit showdowns respectively. While the former blanked Varga Beata of Hungary 5-0, the latter outsmarted Tutal Lutfiye of Germany by a similar scoreline.

In 52kg, Tannu narrowly went down fighting 2-3 to Lara of Germany to settle for the silver medal. Aashreya Dinesh Naik, however, could not do much in 63kg against local hope Heck Jenin who proved too strong in a 5-0 result.

10 countries including India, Ukraine, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Hungary, Lithuania, Mongolia, Greece, and Poland had taken part at this tournament. India's powerful performances helped the contingent to win the Best Team Trophy as well.

Source: Media Release