Gay wins Bermuda Championship for first PGA Tour victory since 2013

The American rolled in a long birdie putt on the first play-off hole – the 18th – to edge Wyndham Clark at Port Royal Golf Course.

Gay's win was his fifth on the PGA Tour and first since January 2013, when he triumphed at the Humana Challenge.

The 48-year-old became the oldest winner on the PGA Tour since Davis Love III, at the age of 51, took the title at the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

Gay made a birdie on his final hole in regulation to shoot a seven-under 64 in the final round and reach 15 under for the week.

He had previously struggled in 2020, missing the cut at 14 of 18 events heading to Bermuda.

"I've been playing awful since COVID and it's been a struggle, been trying to work hard and get back," he told the Golf Channel after his win.

"I love this place, came here last year and finished third so I had good feelings coming in."

After forcing a playoff with a birdie on 18, @BrianGayPGA came right back and did it again in the playoff to clinch his first win in 7 years. pic.twitter.com/ibv6ywoVBg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 1, 2020

Clark carded a final-round 65, but could only manage par on the first play-off hole against Gay.

Ollie Schniederjans (66) was outright third at 13 under, a shot ahead of Denny McCarthy (63), Stewart Cink (64), Matt Jones (67) and overnight leader Doc Redman (69).