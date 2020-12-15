Nets' Irving explains media snub after meeting with reporters

Irving and the Nets were fined $25,000 each last week for violating the NBA's media access rules after the six-time All-Star refused to participate in team media availability.

Brooklyn's Irving had not spoken to reporters since the beginning of training camp on December 1, the 2016 champion opting to release statements rather than doing traditional news conferences.

But Irving met with reporters on Monday, following Sunday's preseason win over the Washington Wizards, and he explained his snub.

"The focus is on what's going on in here," Irving – who posted 18 points and four assists in the 119-114 victory – told reporters.

"And I wanted to make sure that was clear, no distractions, nothing about dispelling anything, nothing about going back and forth."

After his fine, Irving released a statement via social media, saying he does not talk to "pawns".

Irving added: "I pray we use the 'fine money' for the marginalised communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently.

"[I am] I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here."

Asked about those comments, Irving said: "It's really just about how I felt about the mistreatment of certain artists when we get to a certain platform of when we make decisions within our lives to have full control and ownership ... We want to perform in a secure and protected space."

Irving averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in his first season in Brooklyn after arriving from the Boston Celtics at the start of 2019-20.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard made just 20 appearances last season due to a shoulder injury.

Irving shared the court with superstar team-mate Kevin Durant for the first time on Sunday.

"It's a different show, it was a different stage, and it's a new beginning in terms of what we're building," Irving said. "And moving forward with the pieces that we have here. And that includes 7-11, so get to know us."