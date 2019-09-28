DeChambeau pulls clear, Romo misses cut at Safeway Open

American DeChambeau produced a bogey-free round in Napa, California, to move into 12 under on Friday.

DeChambeau made three birdies on the front nine before five more followed, including three straight from 10 through 12.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau holds a two-shot lead over Nick Watney (65).

Justin Thomas carded an eight-under 64 to be among five players tied for third at nine under.

Nick Taylor (66), Dylan Frittelli (65), Adam Long (68) and Cameron Champ (68) are alongside Thomas.

Defending champion Kevin Tway was among those who missed the cut after shooting rounds of 71 and 72.

Romo, the Dallas Cowboys great and an amateur golfer, fired a second-round 78 to finish at four over.