Champ hits the front as DeChambeau slides at Safeway Open

By Sacha Pisani
Cameron Champ carded a five-under-par 67 in the penultimate round of Safeway Open

California, September 29: Cameron Champ earned a commanding three-stroke lead after the third round of the Safeway Open.

American Champ carded a five-under-par 67 in the penultimate round at Silverado Country Club on Saturday (September 28).

Winner of last year's Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ – seeking his second PGA Tour title – was flawless as he holed five birdies in Napa, California.

Champ improved to 14 under through 54 holes, ahead of last week's Sanderson Farms Championship winner Sebastian Munoz (67), Adam Hadwin (67) and Nick Taylor (70).

Justin Thomas – winner of the 2017 FedEx Cup and US PGA Championship – is a stroke further back following his one-under-par 71.

Thomas was among five players tied for third heading into day three, however, the American star was unable to maintain that charge.

A second 71 saw Thomas fall into a tie for fifth alongside Chez Reavie (69), Collin Morikawa (70) and Nick Watney (72), who was two shots off the pace at the start of the round.

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau endured a forgettable round as he slid down the leaderboard following a four-over-par 76.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau held a two-stroke lead when he teed off but the American had a double bogey and two bogeys to be six shots adrift.

Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
