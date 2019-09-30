English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cameron the Champ after winning Safeway Open

By Sacha Pisani
Cameron Champ holed a three-foot, eight-inch birdie putt at the 18th to claim his second PGA Tour title
Cameron Champ holed a three-foot, eight-inch birdie putt at the 18th to claim his second PGA Tour title

California, September 30: Cameron Champ held off a surging Adam Hadwin to claim the Safeway Open by one shot in a thrilling finale.

Canada's Hadwin had birdied three consecutive holes to close out his final round in a share of the lead in Napa, California on Sunday (September 29).

However, American Champ holed a three-foot, eight-inch birdie putt at the 18th to claim his second PGA Tour title.

Champ carded his fourth successive round in the 60s – a three-under-par 69 – to finish 17 under, ahead of Hadwin (67) at Silverado Country Club.

Seeking his first Tour victory since taking out last year's Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ carried a three-stroke lead into the final day.

Champ birdied four holes on the front nine – his only blemish at the eighth – before dropping the 17th but regrouping with a title-sealing birdie.

Hadwin, who was three shots off the pace at the start of the day, recorded eight birdies and three bogeys as he pushed Champ to the limit.

Australian Marc Leishman finished outright third thanks to his seven-under-par 65, a shot ahead of American trio Charles Howell III (68), Zac Blair (68) and Justin Thomas (69) at 14 under.

Thomas – winner of the 2017 FedEx Cup and US PGA Championship – had to settle for a tie for fourth following four birdies and a bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau (70) held the lead at the halfway stage of the tournament, however, the five-time PGA Tour champion finished tied for 13th back-to-back rounds in the 70s.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MAR 1 - 1 REN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: pga tour golf justin thomas
Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 30, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue