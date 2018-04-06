Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian cyclists disappoint on Day 2

Day 3 schedule| Medal Tally

Deborah and her team-mate Aleena Reji did make it to the round of 16 after finishing 13th and 16th respectively in the qualifying round but both failed to advance beyond that.

Deborah lost to Kaarle McCulloch of Australia in the round of 16 race while Aleena was beaten by another host country cyclist Stephanie Morton. Deborah and Aleena will participate in Women's 500m Time Trial Final on Saturday (April 7).

All the other Indian cyclists crashed out in the qualifying rounds in their respective events. Manjeet Singh finished 24th in men's 4000m individual pursuit qualifying while Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh and Sanuraj Sanandraj made exits at the Keirin event first round.

Meanwhile, Para-swimmer Kiran Tak finished seventh and last in the women's S9 100m backstroke event in the 21st Commonwealth Games.

In a seven-woman field, Kiran finished last in the qualifying heat with a time of 1 minute 46.29 seconds.

All the seven qualified for the finals where Kiran again finished last, this time with a worse time of 1:47.95.