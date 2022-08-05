Commonwealth Games 2022: India Day 8 Schedule, Events List on August 5, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

India will not have any medal event on August 5 but wins on this day will place India closer to the medal rounds in the subsequent days.

So, a strong show is a mandatory for Indian athletes while the wrestlers too will look to hit their campaign on the overdrive mode.

Here’s India’s Day 8 Schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games Athletics

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM

Women’s 200m semifinal 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM (Saturday)

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)

Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men’s Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarterfinals: India vs England - 1 PM

Squash

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Kempsell Douglas/ Alan Clyne (Scotland) 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) - 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semifinal: India vs Australia - 10.30 PM

Wrestling (3 PM onwards)

Men’s Freestyle 125kg, Quarterfinal: Mohit Grewal vs vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)

Men’s Freestyle 65kg, (Pre-quarters): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru)

Men’s Freestyle 86kg, (Pre-quarters): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Quarterfinal: Anshu Malik vs TBD