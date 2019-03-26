Conor McGregor announces MMA retirement

McGregor has been talking up a return to the octagon following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

The Irishman – whose six-month ban for his brawl involving Nurmagomedov after the event ends in April – has emerged as an opponent for Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

A third fight against Nate Diaz has also been touted ahead of McGregor's return, with the 30-year-old revealing talks over a July comeback during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' on Monday.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

"My next fight, we're in talks for July," McGregor said. "We're in talks for July so we'll see what happens. A lot of politics going on. The fight game is a mad game but as I said again, to my fans I am in shape and I am ready.

"There are many opponents. In reality, I can pick who I please."

However, just hours after the interview aired, McGregor said he had retired via Twitter.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor boasts a 21-4 record in the UFC, with 18 knockouts.