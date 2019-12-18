Conor McGregor returns against Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy will take place Saturday, January 18, 2020 at T-Mobile Arena and will stream live via Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

In India the event's main card will be telecasted live by Sony Pictures Network and streamed live via Sony LIV. The preliminary card, meanwhile, can be streamed using UFC Fight Pass.

Arguably the biggest star in mixed martial arts history, McGregor (21-4, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) became the first fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold championships in two divisions.

Throughout his legendary career, he has earned spectacular victories over Eddie Alvarez, Nate Diaz, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and Dustin Poirier. McGregor now aims to take out another legend and prove he is still among the pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet.

The record holder for most wins and finishes in UFC history, Cerrone (36-13 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) is no stranger to delivering iconic MMA moments.

During his storied run, he has netted incredible finishes against Mike Perry, Matt Brown, Rick Story, Edson Barboza and Charles Oliveira. Cerrone now looks to continue building his legacy by securing another highlight-reel knockout in the biggest fight of his career.

Also on the card, former UFC lightweight champion and No. 11 ranked contender Anthony Pettis will return to 155 pounds against surging Diego Ferreira.

A former UFC and WEC champion, Pettis (22-9, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) returns to lightweight after an exciting run at 170 pounds.

Among the most dynamic finishers in MMA, he has earned sensational stoppage victories over Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Melendez, Benson Henderson and Charles Oliveira. He now has his sights set on another big win against one of the division's toughest budding contenders.

A lightweight division mainstay since 2014, Ferreira (16-2, fighting out of Pharr, Texas by way of Terra Nova, Brazil) is currently riding a tremendous five-fight win streak.

During this run, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has secured impressive victories against Mairbek Taisumov, Rustam Khabilov, Jared Gordon and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Ferreira now hopes to add a former champion to his resume and crack the 155-pound top 15.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 6 ranked women's strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha (17-4, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to continue building her momentum against rising No. 11 Alexa Grasso (11-3, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico)

• Former women's bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Holly Holm (12-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) takes on No. 6 Raquel Pennington (10-8, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) in a highly anticipated rematch

• Andre Fili (20-6, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) meets Sodiq Yusuff (10-1, fighting out of Bladensburg, Md. by way of Lagos, Nigeria) in an exciting battle of featherweight prospects

• In a pivotal clash of women's flyweight contenders, No. 7 ranked Roxanne Modafferi (23-17, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) faces undefeated No. 9 Maycee Barber (7-0, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.)

• Talented lightweights collide when Drew Dober (21-9 1NC, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) squares off with Nasrat Haqparast (11-2, fighting out of Hamburg, Germany)

• In a clash of heavyweight contenders, No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Aleksei Oleinik (57-13-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) locks horns with Maurice Greene (8-4, fighting out of St Cloud, Minn.)

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Aleksa Camur (5-0, fighting out of Broadview Heights, Ohio) debuts against Justin Ledet (9-2 1NC, fighting out of Rosharon, Texas)

• Chas Skelly (18-4, fighting out of Arlington, Texas) faces Dana White's Contender Series veteran Grant Dawson (14-1, fighting out of Lee's Summit, Mo.) in a featherweight bout

• Sabina Mazo (7-1, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Medellin, Colombia) squares off with JJ Aldrich (8-3, fighting out of Westminster, Colo.)

• No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Tim Elliott (16-9-1, fighting out of Lee's Summit, Mo.) takes on unbeaten No. 12 Askar Askarov (10-0-1, fighting out of Khasavyurt, Dagestan, Russia)

• Brian Kelleher (19-10, fighting out of Selden, N.Y.) meets newcomer Ode Osbourne (7-2 1NC, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.)

