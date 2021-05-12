Conor McGregor stands with India in their fight against COVID-19

McGregor, who has been training with Indian origin Ramston Edwin Rodriguez in the UFC Gym in UAE, posted a photo along with the message of his support for India, where they are witnessing over 3 Lakh cases a day.

India has recorded 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours and total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938.

Irishman McGregor, who claimed Ramston to be India's next heavyweight champion, posted on social media that he stands with the country's fight against COVID-19.

"Training with India's next heavyweight champion, @ramstonrodrigues. Working with Ramston, I know first hand how strong India and its people truly are! I stand with India in their fight through Covid. Let's go India! We are with you! The world is with you," McGregor posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ramston Rodrigues, who is still an unknown in the MMA world, also posted a photo on Instagram along with McGregor and he captioned the post as: "Thank you champ @thenotoriousmma for your kind words and support to our great nation. We learn and come back stronger than ever. Stay strong India."

The former featherweight and lightweight champion is currently preparing for his triology against Dustin Poirier, scheduled to take place on July 10, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, McGregor made his return to the Octagon after a year's break and suffered a KO loss to Poirier at the Etihad Arena in UFC 257. This was the second clash between the two as McGregor and Poirier had fought before in 2014, when McGregor earned first-round TKO at UFC 178.