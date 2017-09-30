Conor McGregor still undecided on next opponent

Bengaluru, September 30: Conor McGregor is all set to resume his UFC career but still remains undecided on who he will face when he steps back inside the Octagon.

The Irishman took part in a Q&A event in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday (September 29), where spoke about his loss in August and on his next opponent he said, there are plenty of options when he returns to the UFC.

"I'm sitting on a loss in my mind, so I'm just seeing what options are there," McGregor said (via MMAFighting).

"An option; there's an interim belt on the line right now - that's an option. Of course the Nate Diaz trilogy fight is there. Maybe one of these boxing guys - maybe Malignaggi would come over and do an MMA bout or Floyd. Maybe I could entice Floyd back.

"We could either do a rematch in boxing, or like he said originally, we'll do an MMA fight next. They are the options that are on the table for me right now."

Tony Ferguson meets Kevin Lee for an interim title bout that takes place at UFC 216 on October 7 as McGregor has been out of action since last November when he won the belt from Eddie Alvarez.

Ferguson, meanwhile, has vehemently stated that McGregor on return should face the winner of the UFC 216 main event to unify the lightweight title or vacate the championship belt all together.

McGregor hasn't ruled out the possibility of a bout with Ferguson or Lee, but he wants to watch their fight next Saturday (October 7) night before deciding anything.

"I'm happy they're fighting," McGregor said about Ferguson and Lee. "This is what I wanted because they're all bums at the end of the day, make no mistake about that. I'm just happy they're fighting. I just want to see them compete.

"Too many of them pull out right at the wire and we're still not at this fight yet, so I'm just going to pray that this one goes ahead. Of course Nate is still there waiting, but he'll be left waiting until we figure something out."

The reigning lightweight champion later went onto mention several other names including Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who are both undefeated and competing in the lightweight division.

"I'm just going to put a few options out there and see what bounces back. It's got to excite me, let me see what these two fools do this weekend. We'll see what the energy is like," McGregor said.

"I just want to see them fight. They're talking about me fighting? I'm the one going into other peoples' domains and fighting. They're sitting on Twitter typing away and complaining. I'm in there trying to do it."

However, McGregor is in no hurry to make a comeback till next year and will continue to rest and relax while keeping a close eye on the UFC until he's ready to announce his return.