McGregor set for UFC return against Cerrone in January

By Patric Ridge
Conor McGregor

Las Vegas, November 29: Conor McGregor's UFC comeback is close to being finalised, with Dana White confirming the Irishman is set to face Donald Cerrone in January.

McGregor, who has a record of 21-4, has not fought since he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight at UFC 229 in October 2018.

The defeat was the former champion's only UFC appearance since a November 2016 triumph over Eddie Alvarez, having faced Nate Diaz twice in the same year.

Now, the 31-year-old is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas, with White revealing a non-title welterweight fight with Cerrone – nicknamed 'Cowboy' – has been arranged.

"Conor has signed and Cowboy is ready to go," White told ESPN on Thursday (November 28).

Cerrone is coming off a knockout defeat to Justin Gaethje in September, and the 36-year-old previously urged McGregor to "sign the deal" which was on offer.

"I think it's gonna happen this time," Cerrone told TMZ Sports in October. "I really do. Conor's really serious about making a comeback.

"Both teams have reached out and are trying to figure it out, it's looking good though. This would be a huge fight, I don't understand why his team wouldn't want to be engaged.

"It's gonna be a fun fight! He's a great fighter. I'm not taking anything away from him by any means, he's got a lot of punching power and it should be a good time.

"Sign the damn deal, man, let's get this done!"

Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
