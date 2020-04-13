English
Coronavirus: Khabib preparing for September return

By Peter Hanson

Moscow, April 13: Khabib Nurmagomedov is preparing for a September return despite his fears the coronavirus pandemic will deny that possibility.

Restrictions on travel meant Khabib was forced to pull out of his lightweight title showdown with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

It was the fifth time a scheduled bout between the two has been cancelled and UFC has since suspended upcoming events due to the global health crisis.

Khabib posted an update on Instagram where he said he is training in anticipation of fighting again later this year, though admitting to doubts such a timescale is feasible considering the situation.

He wrote: "But until September [it] is not so far, though it is hard to believe that everything will end by September, but still one serious man said: that in peacetime it is necessary to prepare for war."

А ведь до сентября не так уж и далеко, хоть самому и тяжело верится, что все закончится к сентябрю, но все же один серьёзный человек сказал: что в мирное время надо к войне готовится 👊 - А как ваши дни проходят?

Justin Gaethje was announced as a replacement to fight Ferguson before UFC president Dana White confirmed on Thursday those plans had also been curtailed.

Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
