Coronavirus: LPGA major championship moved to September

By John Skilbeck
Ko Jin-young - cropped
Ko Jin-young

London, March 20: Ko Jin-young must wait until September before defending her ANA Inspiration title after the major championship revealed its new dates.

The coronavirus crisis forced organisers last week to scratch its original slot on the calendar, with the event having initially been due to run from April 2-5 at Mission Hills.

Announcing its new place on the calendar, the tournament said in a statement issued on Friday: "The 2020 ANA Inspiration has been rescheduled for September 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

"The tournament was postponed following a mandate issued by Riverside County health officials regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and we are delighted that the LPGA has confirmed this new date in the fall schedule."

South Korean Ko, now 24, landed the first major of her career at the April 2019 edition and went on to add the Evian Championship later in the year.

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 20:10 [IST]
