Delhi: 18-year-old sprinter Parvinder Chaudhary commits suicide at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Chaudhary, an 18-year-old sprinter, allegedly hung himself from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in athletics academy at the stadium.

A Sports Authority of India official said he was informed that an argument broke out between Chaudhary and his father over the phone on Tuesday.

"I was told he had an argument on phone with his father in the morning yesterday. Later his sister came to talk to him too. Unfortunately, we could not save him despite our best efforts," a Sports Authority of India official was quoted by ANI as saying.

I was told he had an argument on phone with his father in the morning yesterday. Later his sister came to talk to him too.Unfortunately, we could not save him despite our best efforts: Official,Sports Authority of India on sprinter Parvinder Chaudhary allegedly committing suicide — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

As per reports, the sprinter was rushed to the hospital in the evening where the doctors declared him 'brain dead. Chaudhary, who hailed from Aligarh, was recently selected to the Army through sports quota.

As per police, no suicide note has been recovered from his room.

(More details awaited)