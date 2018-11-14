English

Delhi: 18-year-old sprinter Parvinder Chaudhary commits suicide at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

By
Representational Image: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi, Nov 14: In a shocking incident, an international athlete Parvinder Chaudhary allegedly committed suicide in athletics academy at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Tuesday (November 13) evening.

Chaudhary, an 18-year-old sprinter, allegedly hung himself from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in athletics academy at the stadium.

A Sports Authority of India official said he was informed that an argument broke out between Chaudhary and his father over the phone on Tuesday.

"I was told he had an argument on phone with his father in the morning yesterday. Later his sister came to talk to him too. Unfortunately, we could not save him despite our best efforts," a Sports Authority of India official was quoted by ANI as saying.

As per reports, the sprinter was rushed to the hospital in the evening where the doctors declared him 'brain dead. Chaudhary, who hailed from Aligarh, was recently selected to the Army through sports quota.

As per police, no suicide note has been recovered from his room.

(More details awaited)

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 10:39 [IST]
