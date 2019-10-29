Sign the deal, man! – Cerrone calls on McGregor to agree to fight

McGregor, a former two-weight world champion, revealed last week during an event in Russia he intended to return to the octagon on January 18, though he did not offer any information on an opponent.

The fight would be the 31-year-old's first since he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout in October 2018.

Conor McGregor to make UFC return on January 18

Cerrone claimed McGregor's representatives have been in touch and has now urged them to push forward and finalise terms.

"I think it's gonna happen this time," Cerrone told TMZ Sports. "I really do. Conor's really serious about making a comeback.

"Both teams have reached out and are trying to figure it out, it's looking good though. This would be a huge fight, I don't understand why his team wouldn't want to be engaged.

"It's gonna be a fun fight! He's a great fighter. I'm not taking anything away from him by any means, he's got a lot of punching power and it should be a good time.

"Sign the damn deal, man, let's get this done!"

Cerrone and McGregor were reportedly slated to meet in 2019 but the fight was cancelled for unknown reasons.