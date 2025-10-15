More sports DP World India Championship: Anirban Lahiri Returns to DGC - "You Don’t Tame This Course, You Make Friends With It" By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 0:38 [IST]



New Delhi, Oct 14: Ten years after scripting one of Indian golf's defining moments at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), Anirban Lahiri returned to the same venue this week ahead of the DP World India Championship 2025, a tournament that has drawn one of the most star-studded fields ever seen in the country - including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Viktor Hovland.

Despite battling a sore throat, Lahiri's enthusiasm was unmistakable as he addressed the media on Monday (October 14). "A lot has changed since I last played here," he said. "The course has undergone a beautiful renovation. It's still got that familiar feel, but it looks spectacular. I'm very excited to be back."

'You Don't Beat DGC - You Befriend It'

Lahiri's relationship with the Delhi Golf Club hasn't always been a smooth one. Before his 2011-2015 run of victories, including his memorable Indian Open triumph, which was co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and European Tour, in 2015 the course had proved to be a stern test.

"I had a terrible record here early on," he admitted with a grin. "You don't tame DGC - you make friends with it. When you can't beat them, you join them. I used to try to overpower the course, which doesn't work here. Eventually, I realised I had to change my strategy - be conservative off the tee and aggressive on the approach. That's what helped me become consistent and eventually win."

Lahiri shared that he's already advised several players to "keep the driver in the bag" this week, revealing that even McIlroy might be sticking to irons. "DGC demands precision, not power. It's about control and execution."

Star-Studded Field, Historic Stage

With global icons like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Viktor Hovland in the field, Lahiri believes this week marks a watershed moment for Indian golf.

"This is easily the strongest field we've seen in India," he said. "It's a feast for the fans - a chance for youngsters to see their idols live, hear the sound of the ball, feel the excitement. That's how the next generation gets inspired."

Lahiri also praised DP World for backing Indian golf and bringing such prestigious events to iconic venues like DGC. "It all bodes well for the next generation. The more world-class golf they see, the more motivated they become to reach those levels."

Mentorship and Giving Back

Now approaching two decades as a professional, Lahiri has taken on a new role - mentor. Over the past few years, he has quietly been guiding young Indian amateurs and pros, helping them navigate the pressures of professional golf.

"I feel a sense of responsibility to give back to the sport that's given me everything," he said. "I came from humble beginnings, and I see myself in a lot of these kids. Some of my peers had tremendous potential but couldn't make it to the top. That's why I started my mentorship programme. I'm already speaking to 15-20 young players regularly. It's about passing the baton."

Lahiri hopes that structured mentorship and exposure to elite events will help more Indians compete on major tours and in global championships in the coming years.

On LIV Golf and Returning Home

A LIV Golf player since 2022, Lahiri expressed gratitude to DP World for inviting him to play in India's biggest golf event of the year. "I love playing at home. I love competing at DGC. I'm very thankful to DP World for extending this invitation. It's special."

Asked about the possibility of LIV Golf staging an event in India, Lahiri said, "It's not happening next year, but I do think it's part of the long-term plan. The commitment to growing golf in India is definitely there."

Competing Against Rory - and an Old Connection

For Lahiri, facing off against Rory McIlroy - a player he deeply respects - adds another layer of significance to the week. "It's historic. Having someone of Rory's stature play in India is massive. He's a future Hall of Famer, and this event will inspire a lot of youngsters."

Interestingly, the two share a light-hearted off-course memory. Lahiri recalled how McIlroy once asked him for a "masterclass in making curry" during their days practising at The Bear's Club in Florida. "He enjoys a good curry," Lahiri laughed. "I'm sure he'll get his fill this week in India."

Pressure, Pride, and Purpose

Playing at home brings both expectation and energy, but Lahiri says he embraces it fully. "I've carried the flag for over a decade now. It feels natural. I thrive under that energy. My focus is on executing my plan - play the course the way it demands. That's all that matters."

As he returns to the greens that defined a chapter of his career, Lahiri knows that this week is about more than just his performance - it's about India's growing place in the world of golf.