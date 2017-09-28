Dustin Johnson eager to see Tiger Woods return

New York, September 28: World number one Dustin Johnson would love to see Tiger Woods make a return to competitive golf.

Like many members of the United States Presidents Cup team, Johnson is happy to have Woods on board as an assistant captain.

But Johnson also hopes to see Woods, who admitted his career may be over, back playing on the course soon.

"Tiger is good for the game of golf," Johnson said.

"You know, all of us have a lot to be thankful for him. He grew this game tremendously, and he helped us all out a lot, making the game very popular. We make a lot more money because of him.

"I'd like to see him come back and play, and play well. It's good for golf. It would be a lot of fun. I got to play against him when he was playing very well, and I've played on teams with him. He helped out at the Ryder Cup last year. Spent a lot of time with Tiger. I'd definitely like to see him come back and compete."

Johnson may be the world's top-ranked golfer, but sometimes he gets lost in the shuffle during team events.

With Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth becoming a face of sorts for USA during last year's Ryder Cup, and Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler close behind, Johnson has more or less faded into the background.

But Johnson expects to play a key role this week in helping USA secure their seventh straight Presidents Cup victory.

Johnson and Matt Kuchar will take on Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas in Thursday's (September 28) foursomes match.

"We've played together before. We get along really well," Johnson said of Kuchar.

"We push each other to play well. We enjoy each other's company and we have a lot of fun out there. I know our games are kind of opposite but we seem to mesh well together on the golf course. It just seems to work."

