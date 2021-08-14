Entire country proud of you: President Kovind hosts Olympians for high-tea

On Saturday, Kovind hosted a 'high tea' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre in New Delhi for the Indian Olympics contingent. President Kovind lauded the Olympians for their show in Tokyo and said the entire country is proudof them for bringing glory to the nation, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

As reported in PTI, President Kovind also said that this team has won the highest number of medals in the history of our participation in Olympics so far. Their achievements have inspired the youth to take part in sports, he said, adding that a positive attitude towards sports has also been created among the parents.

During the high-tea, the President said India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding not only in terms of achievements but also in terms of potential. "Most of the players are in the beginning of their sporting career. The spirit and skill with which all of them have performed in Tokyo, India would have an impressive presence in the world of sports in the times to come," he said.

The President congratulated the entire Indian contingent for their excellent efforts, the statement said. He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations, it said. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also attended the function.

India registered their best-ever medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics, returning with seven medals, including one gold, two silver medals and four bronze medals. Neeraj Chopra handed India the first track and field gold medal. Chopra became the second individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra won gold in 2008.

(With inputs from PTI)