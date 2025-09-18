Chelsea Deserved Better Than 3-1 Defeat To Bayern Munich In Champions League Opener

FEI Jumping Children's Classic 2025 Showcases Young Equestrian Talent In Bengaluru The FEI Jumping Children's Classic 2025 took place at Embassy International Riding School, featuring young riders aged 10 to 14. The event highlighted the growing interest in equestrian sports in India. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:36 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

The FEI Jumping Children's Classic 2025 was recently held at the Embassy International Riding School. This event, organised under the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) and the Federation Equestrian International (FEI), showcased young equestrian talent from across India. The competition took place from September 10 to 14, 2025, and featured riders aged 10 to 14 years.

The tournament included three competitive categories: Bronze, Silver, and Gold tours. These categories attracted participants from top equestrian clubs in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Pondicherry, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru. The event aimed to give young riders a taste of international competition.

Silva Storai, Director of Embassy International Riding School, expressed delight at hosting the event again. "We are amazed to have hosted the FEI Jumping Children's Classic here at Embassy International Riding School, yet for another year. This is our testament to our commitment of nurturing young equestrian aspirants in the country. We are thrilled to have witnessed such an energetic performance by the young riders and we remain dedicated to offering international level opportunities that drive the sport's growth and development nationwide."

The event celebrated not only skill but also discipline and determination among young riders. It highlighted India's growing interest in equestrian sports. Embassy International Riding School continues to invest in world-class facilities and training to shape India's equestrian future.

The Gold Tour Individual Results saw Aradhana Anand take first place with CS Centuri. Harshvardhan Singh Gulia followed in second with VEA Lady Kannan. Sresht Raju Mantena secured third place riding SRR S. Dancing Queen 116.

In the Silver Tour Individual Results, Hasiya Pandya topped with Cougar 11. Harshvardhan Singh Gulia came second on Conthargo-W while Aradhana Anand placed third with Democratic.

Bronze Tour Highlights

Siddharth Lutta emerged victorious in the Bronze Tour Individual Results riding Frank Height. Padmela Sinha took second place on Roxette W, followed by Rishaan Rama Tanusha Reddy on Vesquerie in third position.

The Gold Tour Overall Results mirrored individual results with Aradhana Anand leading again on CC Centuri. Harshvardhan Singh Gulia maintained his second spot with VEA Lady Kannan while Sresht Raju Mantena held third place on SRR Dancing Queen 116.

Silver and Bronze Overall Results

In the Silver Tour Overall Results, Stasya Pandya claimed first place riding ARC Cougar. Harshvardhan Singh Gulia secured second position with VEA Champagner while Aradhana Anand finished third on CS Democratic - W.

Siddharth Dutta led the Bronze Tour Overall Results riding SESA Frank Height. Vedika Saran followed closely in second place with CEA Roxette (N), and Pandey Nikshita took third on EIRS Elliot De Vesquerie.