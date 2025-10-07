Which Indian Players Will Participate in Lanka Premier League 2025? Here's What We Know

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur Expresses Frustration Over Singapore Grand Prix Results Fred Vasseur, Ferrari's team principal, voiced frustration after the Singapore Grand Prix as the team struggled with performance issues, affecting their position in the Constructors' Championship. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, expressed his disappointment following the Singapore Grand Prix. The team had shown potential earlier in the weekend but failed to capitalise on it during the race. Charles Leclerc ended up in sixth place, trailing George Russell by 46 seconds. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton finished eighth, adding to Ferrari's woes as they slipped to second in the Constructors' Championship.

Vasseur highlighted issues with brake overheating that affected both drivers early in the 62-lap race. "Very early in the race we asked Charles to do a lift and coast," he explained. This strategy involved finding the right braking point, which proved challenging and impacted their performance significantly.

The McLaren team maintained their lead in the Constructors' Championship after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured third and fourth positions, respectively. With six races remaining, McLaren's strong performance has kept them ahead. Ferrari has not won a team title since 2008 when Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa were driving for them.

Ferrari's inconsistency has been evident throughout the season. Despite showing good pace during Friday practice sessions, they have struggled during qualifying rounds. Vasseur noted, "We didn't extract the best from the car." He added that they were doing similar lap times in Q1 and Q3 but couldn't maintain that pace consistently.

Hamilton managed to secure an additional point by recording the fastest lap at Marina Bay Circuit. He achieved this after making a second pit stop for fresh soft tyres before encountering major brake issues. Vasseur remarked on Hamilton's performance: "It's a fake fastest lap for me. We are not in the same situation."

Drivers' Championship Standings

In terms of individual standings, Leclerc is currently 163 points behind leader Oscar Piastri in the Drivers' Championship. Hamilton is further back, trailing by 211 points from Piastri. These gaps highlight the challenges both drivers face as they aim to close the distance in upcoming races.

Vasseur acknowledged that despite some promising moments during races, Ferrari often finds themselves on the back foot due to various issues. He stated that it's frustrating for everyone involved when so much effort is put into preparation only to fall short during races.

Ferrari's recent performances have increased pressure on Vasseur to deliver results. The team's inability to win a Constructors' title since 2008 adds to this burden as expectations remain high for future races and seasons ahead.

The team's ongoing struggles with brake balance adjustments also played a role in their performance issues. Drivers had to frequently change brake balance settings between front and rear brakes during races, which affected their ability to maintain consistent speed and control.

Despite these challenges, there were moments when Ferrari showed competitive pace without needing to conserve resources like tyres or fuel excessively. However, these instances were not enough to secure better results consistently throughout recent races.

As Ferrari continues its pursuit of success this season, addressing these technical challenges will be crucial for improving overall performance and achieving better outcomes moving forward into future events within Formula One racing circuits worldwide.