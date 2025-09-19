More sports Ferrari Demonstrates Positive Progress After Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice Session Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari in second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, highlighting team progress and improved performance on the circuit. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Lewis Hamilton expressed relief and gratitude towards his Ferrari team after leading the second practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri dominated the first session on Friday but faced setbacks in the second when they collided with the street circuit walls. This allowed Ferrari to make a statement, with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc leading the second session, separated by just 0.074 seconds.

Despite not yet reaching the podium since joining Ferrari, Hamilton did secure a sprint race victory at the Chinese Grand Prix. He showed potential last weekend in Monza by advancing four positions to finish sixth. After topping second practice in Baku, the seven-time world champion is pleased with his progress. "This is a circuit where you have to have mega confidence on the brakes and I have some problems on the brakes," Hamilton said.

"And then we made some changes going into P2 and the brakes were finally working perfectly. So really happy to see the progress, and it just goes to show the direction we have been going as a team. Really grateful for everyone's patience and everyone pushing so hard because we are really starting to see the progress coming through."

Charles Leclerc has consistently performed well in Azerbaijan, securing pole position at this track for four consecutive years. If he achieves pole again on Saturday, he will join an elite group of drivers who have started at the front of the grid five times consecutively in grand prix history. However, Leclerc anticipates that McLaren will return to form over the weekend.

"I didn't do a great job today but overall we seem pretty strong so it's good," he stated. "But - and there's a big but - it looks like McLaren are in another world and I think we will all be very surprised tomorrow, because Lando didn't finish some laps that were very, very impressive."

Leclerc remains hopeful despite acknowledging McLaren's potential threat. "So I doubt we will be in the fight with them but compared to the others it seems we are kind of in a good place. But never say never," he added. Reflecting on past experiences, Leclerc noted that unexpected outcomes can occur, keeping his hopes alive even if it seems unlikely.