Festive cheer continues with PokerStars India's ‘Diwali Rush' tournament series

By

New Delhi, Nov 11: While Diwali may be over, the festivities continue at PokerStars India, which announces an exciting tournament series to keep the celebrations going. Diwali Rush, an annual eight-day power-packed online poker tournament series will kickstart on November 22 with 55 events and a guaranteed prize pool of INR 2.74 Crore.

PokerStars India will be giving away over INR 8 Lakh worth of tournament series tickets via daily freerolls, Second Chance Freerolls and other regular freeroll events. And with buy-ins ranging between INR 550-15,000 as well as two marquee events, the 'Super High Roller' and 'Main Event', audiences and poker enthusiasts of all levels are set to have an actioned-packed November.

So, extend the spirit of Diwali this season and get your A-game on to have a good game of poker with your family, friends and players in India.

For more details and to participate, visit: https://psta.rs/DiwaliRush

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
