FIDE World Cup 2025: Ganguly, Sadhwani, Karthik, Pranesh Advance - Results From Game 2 of Round 1

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Panaji, November 2: It was a strong showing for India at the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa as GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly, GM Raunak Sadhwani, and GM Karthik Venkatraman advanced to the second round, while IM Aronyak Ghosh stunned Polish GM Mateusz Bartel to force a tiebreak. M Pranesh also qualified after a composed draw.

The 42-year-old Surya Shekhar Ganguly made quick work of Azerbaijan’s GM Ahmad Ahmadzada in just 28 moves. Playing black, Ganguly capitalized on his opponent’s aggressive approach to secure a 2–0 victory and become the first Indian to move into Round 2. He will now face French star GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in a challenging second-round tie.

FIDE World Cup 2025 Results From Game 2 of Round 1
GM Raunak Sadhwani of India. Image: FIDE

Sadhwani, Karthik and Pranesh Advance

GM Raunak Sadhwani bounced back from a shaky start to defeat FM Daniel Barrish of South Africa with black pieces in 39 moves. The 19-year-old from Nagpur showed resilience after an error-prone first game to clinch the match 1.5–0.5.

GM Karthik Venkatraman also secured qualification with a 39-move victory over GM Roberto Garia Pantoja of Cuba, setting up a second-round clash with compatriot GM Aravindh Chithambaram VR.

Meanwhile, M Pranesh played a cautious endgame against Kazakhstan’s IM Satbek Akhmedinov, drawing after 36 moves in a rook-pawn ending to safely move into the next round.

FIDE World Cup Goa 2025 Faustino Oro the youngest player in the event during Game 2 of Round 1
Faustino Oro, the youngest player in the event during Game 2 of Round 1. Image: FIDE

Aronyak Ghosh Forces a Tiebreak

IM Aronyak Ghosh produced one of the day’s biggest surprises by defeating GM Mateusz Bartel in 41 moves to level their match 1–1. After losing the first game, Aronyak’s strong positional play in the middle game gave him a decisive advantage which he converted expertly to stay alive in the tournament.

Other Indian Results and Tiebreakers

Several Indian GMs, including Raja Rithvik R, Diptayan Ghosh, Lalit Babu MR, and Narayanan SL, will now move into the rapid tiebreaks after drawing their second games:

  • Raja Rithvik R drew with Kazybek Nogerbek (Kazakhstan).
  • Diptayan Ghosh held GM Peng Xiongjian (China) in 39 moves.
  • Lalit Babu MR drew with GM Max Warmerdam (Netherlands).
  • Narayanan SL shared points with IM Steven Rojas (Peru).

Divya Deshmukh’s Campaign Ends

Wild card entrant and reigning Women’s World Cup champion GM Divya Deshmukh bowed out in the first round after losing 0–2 to Greek GM Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis. Despite a determined 73-move battle in the second game, her opponent’s superior endgame technique and an extra pawn proved decisive.

FIDE World Cup Goa 2025 Women s World Cup title winner Divya Deshmukh during Game 2 of Round 1
Women's World Cup title winner Divya Deshmukh during Game 2 of Round 1. Image: FIDE

The FIDE World Cup 2025 is being held in Panaji, Goa, with 206 players from 82 countries competing in a knockout format for the prestigious Viswanathan Anand Cup. The event also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, with top finishers earning valuable spots in the race for the world championship.

Indian Results Round 1 – Game 2

Player Opponent Result (Match Score)
GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly GM Ahmad Ahmadzada (AZE) 2–0
GM Raunak Sadhwani FM Daniel Barrish (RSA) 1.5–0.5
GM Karthik Venkatraman GM Roberto Garcia Pantoja (CUB) 1.5–0.5
M Pranesh IM Satbek Akhmedinov (KAZ) 1.5–0.5
GM Iniyan P GM Dylan Berdayes (CUB) 1.5–0.5
GM Diptayan Ghosh GM Peng Xiongjian (CHN) 1–1
GM Raja Rithvik R Kazybek Nogerbek (KAZ) 1–1
IM Aronyak Ghosh GM Mateusz Bartel (POL) 1–1 (Tiebreak)
GM Lalit Babu MR GM Max Warmerdam (NED) 1–1
GM Narayanan SL IM Steven Rojas (PER) 1–1
IM Himal Gusain GM Andy Woodward (USA) 0–2
IM Harshavardhan GB GM Mustafa Yilmaz (TUR) 0.5–1.5
IM Neelash Saha GM Georg Meier (URU) 0.5–1.5
GM Leon Luke Mendonca IM Shixu B Wang (CHN) 0.5–1.5
GM Divya Deshmukh GM Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis (GRE) 0–2
Round 2 will feature exciting clashes including Ganguly vs Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, an all-Indian duel between Karthik Venkatraman and Aravindh Chithambaram, and Aronyak Ghosh’s tiebreak showdown for a Round 2 berth.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 22:06 [IST]
