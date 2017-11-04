Five Bollywood actresses who can make an MMA debut

Bengaluru, November 4: Martial Art is a codified system that benefits mind, body, and soul. It embraces the inner attributes such as confidence, self-control, flexibility, integrity and more to see the clarity in one’s life. In Bollywood, there are many names, who allegedly trained to master this art for different reasons. Here, we present to you, our top five picks of Bollywood actresses who can make MMA debut, carefully taking consideration of how much they have been trained and their physical appearance.

#5. Kangana Ranaut:

Height- 1.65 m Weight- 115 lbs

Kangana Ranaut played a mutant role in Krrish 3 and to give justice to the role, she underwent training in several martial arts such as Karate, Judo, Taekwondo and she also knows kick boxing. Isn’t that enough to put a K.O on an opponent?

#4. Nargis Fakhri:

Height- 1.75 m Weight- 119lbs

Nargis Fakhri concentrated on her flair for action to do few stunts herself by learning martial arts such as Muay Thai. Being 1.75 m tall, she could prove one tough opponent to outdo.

#3. Priyanka Chopra:

Height- 1.69 m Weight- 121 lbs

Priyanka Chopra did some serious martial arts training for her role in the movie Drona. She knows a fighting developed by the Sikhs of the Punjab region called Gatka, she learned Kajukenbo for her role in Baywatch and boxing for the movie Marry Kom. Isn't that enough ability to put her in a real ring?

#2. Sonakshi Sinha:

Height- 1.69 m Weight- 154 lbs

Sonakshi Sinha learned and performed some serious action stunts with martial arts techniques on the movie 'Akira’. She also performed few fascinating martial arts stunts on a public stage and it certainly went viral on the internet. With the tough physique, her kick could prove lethal if she ever makes MMA debut!

#1. Deepika Padukone:

Height- 1.74 m Weight- 127 lbs

Deepika Padukone went into active training for the film Chandni Chowk To China and she learned Jujitsu, Martial Arts to prove the same. Also, for her role in Bajirao Mastani, she learned sword fighting and horse riding. It is also notable that, she was featured in the Hollywood action-packed movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Having a strength to pull out anything with hard work, she certainly could be favourite of every MMA fan, if she ever makes a debut.

What do you think? Did we leave out any names? Let us know in the comment section below.