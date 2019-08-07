English
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away: Sports fraternity condoles her demise

By
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away: Sports fraternity condoles her demise

New Delhi, Aug 6: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday (August 6) night at New Delhi's AIIMS. She was 67. The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS between 9:30pm and 10:00pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.

Several senior ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, reached AIIMS after she was admitted to the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the world to tourn the demise of his former cabinet colleague.

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," tweeted PM Modi in a series of tweets.

"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world.

"Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval.

"Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had said.

Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

Cricketing fraternity as well as athletes took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Swaraj.

Here's who said what:

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 0:11 [IST]
