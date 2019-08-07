Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away: Sports fraternity condoles her demise

Several senior ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, reached AIIMS after she was admitted to the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the world to tourn the demise of his former cabinet colleague.

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," tweeted PM Modi in a series of tweets.

"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world.

"Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval.

"Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had said.

Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

Cricketing fraternity as well as athletes took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Swaraj.

Here's who said what:

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji . Deepest condolences to her family and supporters . Om Shanti 🙏🏼 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 6, 2019

Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mp2zRP6GBa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 6, 2019

Endeared herself to everyone with the human touch she brought to her ministry. #SushmaSwaraj RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 6, 2019

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/c3RTBJxgXe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2019

One of my favourite politicians.....lots to admire. Heartfelt condolences. Huge loss. Rest in peace.... 😔 #sushmaswaraj — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2019

I remember @SushmaSwaraj since her days as a young firebrand fighting the emergency. She was one of those rare politicians respected across party lines. She will be remembered fondly by so many of her countrymen. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 6, 2019

Shocked at the sudden demise of Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji, India's Ex-Foreign Minister and veteran Parliamentarian. Salute her service to the Nation. May her soul rest in peace#RIPSushmaSwarajJi pic.twitter.com/DauIJx6nZh — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 6, 2019

Oh dear! Too young to go. Loved her feisty attitude. She did well for India. #SushmaSwaraj — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2019

Gone too soon, a lady who chose to work day in and out for the progress of the nation. We needed more of you Sushma Ji 🙏 @SushmaSwaraj — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened and extremely shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj ji. Today, India has lost a great leader and spokesperson. May your soul rest in peace. #RIPSushmaJi — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened by passing away of #SushmaSwaraj Ji.

Today India lost its beloved daughter, extraordinary leader, minister and personality. May God bless her soul 🙏 — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) August 6, 2019

Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swaraj Ji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am. — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 6, 2019

Deepest condolences to the family RIP #SushmaSwaraj — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) August 6, 2019

My heart is broken. I can't believe Sushma Swaraj ji has left us so soon. I learnt from her the sense of humility, kindness and benignity. She will live in my thought forever. My heartfelt tributes to her and extend my condolences to her bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/OeKKViQvcN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2019